Shah33d Continues to Grow as an Artist

Omar Payton, aka Shah33d, is beginning to climb the ranks of the music industry. Shah33d started his music career upon arriving home from the military where he served as a medic. He’s always had a deep passion for music ever since he was a young man growing up in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in a musical household which has helped him elevate his musical talent ever since his youth. He started creating music in 2003, but recently has begun gaining serious recognition for his talents. His latest EP “Layerz” which he dropped at the end of last year has put him on the radar of many top players in the industry. “Layerz” consists of 7 tracks, and Shah33d dives deep into his life for his fans to understand his journey better.

Being an independent artist, Shah33d puts crazy hours into improving upon his craft. Shah33d focuses on creating music that is fun, adventurous, and engaging. He intends for his listeners to emotionally connect with his music and be inspired by the message that he is relaying. Shah33d’s biggest inspiration for his career is his family, specifically his son. Shah33d wants to set a good example for his son and show him that anything is possible. When Shah33d is not in the booth creating hit records he is spending time with his family, exercising, or gaming. Be sure to check out Shah33d and follow his journey as he continues to reach new heights of his already illustrious career.

Follow Shah33d on:

Spotify: Click Here

Instagram: Click here