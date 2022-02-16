Shalev Haziza Announces Upcoming Album Love Lost Vol.1

Born in New York, Shalev Haziza grew up listening to Gucci Mane and 50 Cent. He developed a passion for rapping at a tender age and decided to pursue it as a profession.

He kicked off his music career via SoundCloud and eventually started getting noticed by rappers, French Montana and Lil Boosie. Today, Shalev is widely known in the rap scene. He has also performed with many renowned artists like DJ spark and Dj Pier. As Shalev gears up to release his second album “Love lost Vol.1” later on in August, he decided to team up with Justin Rarri for an amazing single entitled “Old Ways”.

This album will have 8 tracks and 3 features. Shalev plans on signing a deal once this album is finished. Numbers-wise, Shalev Haziza is already one of the biggest upcoming American rappers in the country. And he will be the first to tell you that he has no intentions of stopping there; for Shalev, he can’t be content until he reaches the pop-star level of success that he envisions for himself.



