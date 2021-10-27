Shanii22 Releases New Hip Hop EP “Kefi” Fusing Arabic and English Lyrics into His Music

Upcoming superstar, Shanii22 has released his latest project, an EP titled, “KEFI”. In Arabic, this means, “do what I want”. The title of Shanii22’s EP has a deeper meaning as he implements a new mentality of defying anyone who questions your destiny. Through this new project, Shanii22 brings to life a new perspective of Middle Eastern culture.

Being a Syrian/Lebanese artist now residing in Canada has allowed Shanii22 to blend his Culture immensely into his music by crossing Arabic and English lyrics within the verses. To add to the uniqueness of his project, it contains no features! In collaboration with talented producers around the globe, Shanii22 successfully brought everything to life. The initial single on the EP, “619” was produced by a 15-year-old prodigy from Prague, Czech Republic. To further demonstrate the diversity of this EP, another single, “KAWAMII” was produced by Musiqah, a Lebanese producer already accustomed to Arabic musical sounds.

With maximum optimism, Shanii22 managed to power through unbearable obstacles such as the worldwide pandemic and push his music to new heights. His career began to skyrocket with performances at the Hopscotch Halifax festival and afterparty event with Jazz Cartier. His single, “We out here” aired on Virgin Radio which helped him secure an interview with The Morning Show on Global News. To top it all off, Live performances at Canada Music Week and RBC x Music.

Take a listen to the New EP for Yourself: https://www.instagram.com/shanii22/