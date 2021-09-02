Shepherd – “First Of Many” Ft. George.Rose Video

Following a collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal and a 2021 Lollapalooza performance, Rockie Fresh, Latino Hip-Hop artist Shepherd releases the visual for his new single “First Of Many.”

As the song’s title and Kobe Bryant ’01 Finals-inspired artwork suggest, the George Rose-produced track serves as a celebratory cut in honor of the Florida-native’s song “Gametime” being featured in the movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’ The Kerry Lofton-directed clip finds Shepherd replicating iconic hardwood moments from Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett and of course the Black Mamba.

Hailing from Miami, Shepherd is a 23-year-old football player-turned-entertainer. Over the last few years, he has not only grown his fanbase exponentially but secured sync placements on ESPN, Fox Sports and NBA 2K20.

As you listen to Shepherd’s lyrics, you hear his story, the challenges he has overcome, his love for music as well as sports/fitness, and the hope that he wants to share with his supporters.

“Being in a movie has been a dream of mine since childhood, so landing a global sports film of this magnitude is simply a miracle. As the son of immigrants, I saw my parent’s struggle day after day to provide the best life they possibly could for me and my siblings. With that being said, this is a huge win; not just for myself, but for my family, my culture (Cuban / Costa Rican) and my community,” said the RMG Amplify / EMPIRE recording artist.

