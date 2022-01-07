SheSoVegann Is An Artist To Keep Tabs On In 2022

SheSoVegann’s latest release came at the beginning of December and fans have been itching to get more music from the creative.

SheSoVegann is a longtime female dancer from Long Island, New York that recently took up music during the first months of the global pandemic back in 2020. The artist has been creating and releasing top-notch club dance hits and turning heads ever since. She’s a vegan and not afraid to express that in her music along with her influences in dance and entertainment.

The independent artist released her first 2 singles in 2020 titled “Fleek” and “Cherry” and went on to release 4 new singles in 2021, 3 of which are named after fruits. Every track has been better than the last and SheSoVegann looks to continue that trend in the new year. She’s a unique female artist that can rap with the best of them. Her music is fast-paced and will put you in a dancing mood.

SheSoVegann’s latest release came at the beginning of December and fans have been itching to get more music from the creative. The artist is planning to release a new single very soon titled “Bananas” and plenty is to follow. Be sure to keep up with SheSoVegann on Instagram for any news or updates about her upcoming songs and check out her current music on Spotify below.

SheSoVegann Instagram: @imshesovegan

SheSoVegann Spotify: