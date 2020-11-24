Shoreline Mafia Drop “Change Ya Life” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Recently Shoreline Mafia dropped a new video for their single, “Change Ya Life” off their debut album, Mafia Bidness which was released this July. While the video features OhGeesy and Fexix in the video the two guy appear to have filmed the video separately despite their Mafia Bidness album peaking at number 27 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart, #4 on Apple Music’s album chart, and selling over 250k units. The new video comes with an announcement that Shoreline Mafia will be releasing a deluxe edition of their album on 11/27 which will include 8 new tracks (album art and pre-save link coming soon).
The visual for “Change Your Life” showcases OhGeesy spending racks in Las Vegas while Fenix turns up in his million dollar mansion, demonstrating the group’s life changing journey from L.A. tagging crew to hip-hop superstars. Even though the guys have announced a break up the triumphantly bouncy anthem is a banger produced by Detroit native Helluva (Tee Grizzley, Megan Thee Stallion, etc.) and has already racked up over 27 million streams.