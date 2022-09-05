Shoutoutyoung Is the Producer/Artist Making Noise in the Industry

Shoutoutyoung has an ear for music which enables him to create his own beats to match the vision of songs he records.

27-year-old Brian Nathaniel Young is Baltimore Maryland’s finest when it comes to musical talent. Under his alias, Shoutoutyoung, the self-taught producer and artist is growing from regional acclaim to the path of the international spotlight. Looking at the industry from the outside, he was inspired by influencers of the culture like producer Zaytoven, artists Future and Lil Wayne, and producer/artist Kanye West. Shoutoutyoung held a passion for music and seeing his favorites in the industry rise to the level of fame they attained through doing what they loved, he began learning the ins and outs of the business and the artform.

Through diligent practice and learning, Shoutoutyoung taught himself the piano and built his skill set up as an asset to his career. His music is all in-house, self-produced by his hands to reflect the exact vision and sound he has in his mind for his tracks. Fans have fallen for his melodic trap songs that create catchy songs on love and relatable experiences from his own life. Shoutoutyoung’s buzz continues to grow, spreading from state to state, increasing his impact on the industry. To date, he has collaborated with some of the biggest upcoming artists in various states along with other talents in his hometown.

Shoutoutyoung’s career has the potential to leave its mark on hip-hop history. Every release adds to an already impressive catalog and his latest single, “Rewind” continues his track record of quality music. The song revolves around time and love, depicting a story of what it would be like if given the chance to go back in time and make things right with the one that holds your heart. It connects on a human level, where everyone can see themselves within the track.

Shoutoutyoung excels at making songs fans love. Join his movement and tap into his music.