Singer-Songwriter Shane Healy Is Making His Way to the Top

With about a decade of experience in the music industry, Shane mentions he has learned a lot, and he’s made incredible progress personally as well as in his work.

Music is an art that encapsulates feelings, creativity, and passion. The music industry has seen some incredibly talented artists come and go, each of whom has contributed to it in their own way. Over the years, various styles, genres and types of music, and kinds of songwriting have come, and now, singer-songwriter Shane Healy is entering this industry and is on his way to making his mark.

Shane started his music career ten years ago, and since then, he has achieved an impressive amount of recognition both online and at shows and concerts. Shane believes that through his music and songwriting, he can tell everyone his unique story. At just 17, Shane started to make music right from his bedroom.

Shortly after that, Shane managed to sign with an Indie label. He was only 18 at the time. He’s also reached over 1 million streams on Spotify, which he received a plaque for as well. Shane believes that these milestones are important for his growth and are a sign of how far he’s come. His album, Sex Symbol, is available on Apple Music with a list of unique and great songs.

With about a decade of experience in the music industry, Shane mentions he has learned a lot, and he’s made incredible progress personally as well as in his work. Shane has also taken some impressive steps on social media, with over 292K followers on his Instagram. Shane has over 1.1K subscribers on his Youtube channel, where he posts all his official music content and music videos. Shane is also present on Twitter.

Some of Shane’s most popular songs and music videos include “Still Searching” ft. JB Daniels, “One Time” ft. Guap 248, “Sneaky Link,” “Ballin,” “My Way” ft. Gwap, and “Missed Call” ft. Marxx. Most of the videos have over 40K views each, with his top music video fetching over 331K views.

The difficulties and challenges of the music industry are not new to Shane, and this is why he has worked incredibly hard over the past ten years to make a name for himself. The indie genre has become less popular over the years, which was another challenge for Shane, but he’s still come out victorious by introducing people to his interpretation of the genre. Shane also likes to share his unique stories and views through his music.

Shane mentions that he’s come face to face with a lot of hard times and challenges, but he was determined to make his way through them. When talking about wisdom or words of advice, Shane says that no matter how tough the situation gets, you cannot give up on your dreams. He further encourages people by saying, “You can make it happen no matter what life throws at you.”

When talking about where Shane sees himself in the future, he says he wants to continue working on his music and become even better. Shane mentions that in the next 5 years, he hopes to see himself standing among his idols. However, Shane also sees himself entering other industries, such as tech. Putting all his ventures together, Shane hopes to create, promote, and grow his brand.