Single Review: Izye Uses Pop Melodies To Tackle Murky Relationship Drama On New Single ‘Selena.’

Selena’ is an excellent slice of RnB/pop, and 22-year-old singer izye might be the ultra-confessional pop star we’ve been craving.

Singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer izye has released her latest single ‘Selena’, securing her place as one of pop music’s most enigmatic new talents.

Based in Los Angeles but originally from San Francisco, izye released her debut single at just 17, recording it in her childhood bedroom in 2019. If this was an indication that she wasn’t planning on wasting any time when it came to making and releasing hits, the last few years have been equally as productive for the artist. izye moved to LA to attend music school in 2020 before deciding to drop out and pursue her career on her terms.

It was a gamble. But it paid off. In recent years, Izye has teamed up with producer KundoCrankin’ and created a ‘Signature izye sound’ which has seen her become a serious emerging talent, especially following the release of her debut album F**K BOYS, GET MONEY.

The new single ‘Selena’ is a sublime confessional track, with lyrics that read like open pages torn from izye’s diary. Over a skittering RnB beat, she admits to her possible-frenemy Selena that she wants her man. The lyrics are drenched in a kind of off-limits desire, with izye describing details about her friend’s man from afar, even as she admits that “he doesn’t know that I exist.”

Pop tracks don’t come much more heart-on-sleeve than this…