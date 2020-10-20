Sir Elton John Explains His Appearance In Teyana Taylor’s New Video “Lose Each Other”

(AllHipHop Music)
Teyana Taylor just dropped the visuals for her new single “Lose Each Other” starring none other than Sir Elton John. The video is her latest self-directed video from the #1 R&B release THE ALBUM.
“When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan. She was a guest on my Rocket Hour and I fell in love with her original spirit,” said Elton John. “Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video ‘Lose Each Other.’”
“Working with a legend like Elton was pure magic,” Teyana Taylor added. “I feel so honored to have worked with someone of such legendary stature. I am forever grateful to him for doing this for me! Although we physically could not shoot together due to Covid, him and his team were very responsive all the way from London.”