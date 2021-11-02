Skodi Turns Heads With Epic NYC Rolling Loud Performance, New Single “Back”

After a head turning performance at Rolling Loud, Skodi is officially on our radar. In the words of the late great Notorious B.I.G, “If you don’t know now ya know,” because she has a chance to be one of the more popular names in rap over the next few years. “Raised in Miami after moving […]

“Raised in Miami after moving from Jersey, Skodi developed a diverse auditory palette from what was played in her childhood home. Her mother was a DJ spinning Chicago house and disco throughout the days, which opened Skodi’s young ears to the beauty of all different types of music” Skodi’s bio reads.

But don’t let any aspect of Skodi’s appearance or style sway your thoughts on her overall sound – she is an all out rapper. With a dark style, knockin beats and an ability to spit real bars, there’s no telling how far her music takes Skodi. We need alternative voices in rap music today and this is one that has a chance to travel a long way.

