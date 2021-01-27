Slym B. Ft. Mystikal & King Draino – “Whatchu Want”

Slym B. and Mystikal are certainly giving you what you need with their crazy flows!
(AllHipHop Music)
Rapper Slym B. has been making quite a name for himself over the years with an exceptional musical output.Looking to take things up several notches, he recruits fellow lyricist King Draino along with veteran emcee Mystikal for his latest track titled “Whatchu Want.”Produced by The Great Wizard, the thumping track finds all three men flexing their lyrical muscle. Jonesboro and New Orleans connection definitely shines here.Take a listen above!