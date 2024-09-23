Smoke Out Queen: From Alabama to ‘Smoke Till I Die’ in Atlanta

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Smoke Out Queen made her mark with “Trial Time” and established her own label, Smoke Queen Productions, before releasing her debut album “Bringing It” in 2011.

Smoke Out Queen, also known as Smoke Queen, is an American rapper, songwriter, and inventor who has carved a distinctive niche in the music industry. Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, and currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, she first entered the music scene in the 2000s through a collaboration with The Last Mr. Bigg on the track “Trial Time.” This collaboration set the stage for her burgeoning career.

In 2011, Smoke Queen made a significant impact with the release of her debut album, “Bringing It.” The album’s lead single, which was initially released in 1999, helped solidify her presence in the music world and was distributed by The Orchard. Notably, she became the first female artist to establish her own label, Smoke Queen Productions, marking a pioneering move towards independence in the music industry.

As of 2024, Smoke Queen has continued to evolve and grow her fanbase. Her latest album, “Smoke Till I Die,” also distributed by The Orchard and published with BMI, underscores her enduring influence and appeal. With a strong following in the Southern United States and an expanding audience both nationally and internationally, Smoke Queen remains a formidable force in the rap genre. Her independent spirit and innovative contributions continue to inspire a new generation of artists and fans alike.