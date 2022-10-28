Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Producer Steelz Releases New Album ‘Steel Alive’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Steel Alive is the follow-up to the artist’s 2020 debut album Steel Ain’t Changed.

Veteran West Coast producer Steelz has amassed over 120 million streams across all platforms with a legendary resume that includes West Coast Icons Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle. After establishing his legacy behind the board, he steps into the spotlight with the release of his sophomore album, properly-titled Steel Alive, out now via Cook Gods/EMPIRE.

Steelz’s new project features 12 new songs that include a wide array of guest features. Enlisting today’s hottest acts such as Kap G, RJmrLA, Payroll Giovanni, Haiti Babii, $tupid Young, Baby Stone Gorillas, G Perico, Jonn Hart, and so many more. Steel Alive’s standout singles are “Clout,” “Feel Real Good,” and “I’ma Savage.”

Three years in the making. The sophomore album is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the legendary producer who promises more great new music coming soon. “I’m Charged Up Bout To Get Real Spooky 4 N#####,” Steelz tweeted on Twitter last week.

After streaming, feel free to follow Steelz on social media for daily updates on new music and more.

