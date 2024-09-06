Snoop Dogg’s Iconic Death Row Records Chain Gift to Geivon ‘EG’ Cisneros Sparks Major Moves with Boss Lady Shante Broadus in L.A.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With these powerhouses teaming up on multiple fronts, it’s clear their projects are destined for success, promising a busy and exciting year ahead.

Snoop Dogg, fresh off hosting the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, recently reconnected with Latino entrepreneur Geivon “EG” Cisneros, gifting him a gold Death Row Records chain. Cisneros shared the moment on his personal Instagram @egtheplaymaker with a humble caption expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to continue bringing value to the people his company works alongside.

Cisneros’ company, Hustle Division, has been closely collaborating with Boss Lady Entertainment, owned by Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s wife. Shante Broadus recently became the owner of The Players Club in downtown Los Angeles, attracting a roster of high-profile celebrity guests, including Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and, of course, the West Coast icon himself—Snoop Dogg—in support of her latest business venture.

With these powerhouses teaming up on multiple fronts, it’s clear their projects are destined for success, promising a busy and exciting year ahead.