Take a behind the scenes look at the most recent SoFaygo Tour called the Tripp at Knight Tour. In this behind the scenes visual we get a glimpse of SoFaygo’s fans, their favorite songs and how he’s risen to the top of rap fan’s playlists over the past few years. This is a well edited bit on SoFaygo shot by Neri and for new fans its should be a nice entry point for this new talented young act.