Solo LaMaze – Aint Normal (World Premiere)

(AllHipHop Music)
When you think about a gifted artist there are not too many as creative and talented as Solo LaMaze. Born in Chicago and raised in Louisville, KY he is a breath of fresh air for the growing music scene in the Midwest. As with all the greats, Solo LaMaze found his passion early picking up the mic at the tender age of 11.
His love for hip-hop and music started in battle rap but soon evolved when he begin his career as a recording artist at age 12. Experience is the best teacher, and his teenage years were spent perfecting his craft not only as an artist but also as a producer and engineer.
Little did he know that the countless hours spent in the studio would place him leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. Like Muhammad Ali, Solo knocked out all his competitors like the champ. He would open his own studio and production company “Organized Swagg,” before his 18th birthday. Solo was mentored by the late Grammy Award winning producer, Static Major. His first single “Eeeh” blazed Louisville’s #1 Hip-Hop station B96.5 in heavy rotation.
When his next single followed, “Lace me up,” he was basically a household name. Solo Lamaze has taken Hip-Hop to the next level due to his unique style. His next Ooshewanparty featuring super producer DJ Khaled. The song is a club hit and DJs across the country can’t stop playing it. Solo is making a huge impression worldwide.