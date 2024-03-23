Somaya Reece Drops Dazzling Videos For “Witness Glory”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Somaya Reece, the Afro-Latina recording artist, is poised for a resounding return with her latest visuals for “Witness Glory.” Lyrically she bares her vulnerabilities, but also takes a bite at her detractors. Still beautiful, it is apparent she has weathered hardship and battled through despair. This video is inspiration for those surviving this tumultuous world.

Somaya’s fusion of singing and rapping, English and Spanish, positions her as an artist with depth and substance into the music landscape.

Somaya Reece, known as “La Jefa,” is a multifaceted individual—a recording artist, trendsetter, rule breaker, CEO, SAG credited comedic actress, and television star. Her journey began in poverty, born into an immigrant family from El Salvador and raised alongside her siblings in a humble tin garage in South Central Los Angeles, California. From the tender age of 7, inspired by the legendary Celia Cruz, Somaya embarked on her path to become an artist, mastering the violin and shining as the lead violinist in her school choir.

Somaya Reece’s style has been likened to the Spanish flow and club tracks reminiscent of classic Pitbull. Sha Money XL, VP of Def Jam Recordings, described her as the female equivalent of Pitbull. She garnered attention from Pitbull himself, earning an invitation to open and tour Calle Ocho in Miami and Latin America. Her single “Descontrol,” featuring Lapiz Conciente, was brought to life in the Dominican Republic under the direction of Jesse Terrero and Sway Mendez, debuting on MTV3. Additionally, her tracks “Party with The World” and “Fuego” found placement as soundtracks for the “The Bad Girls Club” franchise, while “Hollywood” became part of the AVN awards soundtrack.

Somaya’s influence extends globally as she takes her music to audiences worldwide, currently releasing new tracks under her own record label, La Rosa Ent. Breaking a five-year musical hiatus, “Witness Glory” independently released on 1/23/2024 through Tunecore marks her triumphant return to the scene.