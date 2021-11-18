Soulful Singer Amy Steele Releases “4422”

Amy Steele’s soulful edge gives her something other artists just can’t replicate, fusing electronic, pop, and RnB, Amy Steele is bound to be the next starlet on your radar. Amy Steele’s new cover of Sampha’s ‘4422’ is online now, a metaphor for when people can’t live up to their promises, and can only make it halfway before […]

Amy Steele’s soulful edge gives her something other artists just can’t replicate, fusing electronic, pop, and RnB, Amy Steele is bound to be the next starlet on your radar.

Amy Steele’s new cover of Sampha’s ‘4422’ is online now, a metaphor for when people can’t live up to their promises, and can only make it halfway before being a disappointment to you.

Amy says: ‘it’s a song about people who can’t be more than they are because they lack half of what it takes for them not to let you down.’ So – just make the call 22, you’re just the same as I ever knew…

The velvet delivery pushed Amy Steele’s soulful aesthetic to new heights, as she glides gracefully over the melodic and soulful production, reimagined by producer Alexander Wells.

Listen to 4422 below: