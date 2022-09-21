Soulja Boy Is Back With “Bust It Down”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy busts out with “Bust It Down” – peep the hot visuals.

Soulja Boy is the leader of a school of Hip-Hop that continues to this day. Now that he’s over 30, he’s able to enjoy seeing his chil’ren running around and also still be relevant as an artist. The competition is thick, but King Soulja has returned to the front of the line with “Bust It Down.” The visuals are exciting, as it is full of lovely ladies of a myriad of hues and flavors. Fun and colorful, “Bust It Down” might just be the silver bullet for the young OG to usher in a different tone in today’s doom and gloom climate.