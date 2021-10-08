South Coast Music Group’s New Signee Dustystaytrue Unleashes “True To Me” Project

Dustystaytrue is the newest artist to sign to South Coast Music Group, home to rap superstars DaBaby, Toosii, Blacc Zacc, & TiaCorine. At only 22 years old, the New Haven, Connecticut native has beaten all the odds, rising from the trenches and turning his life around for the better. With music being his therapy, Dustystaytrue creates heartfelt music inspired by real-life experiences, standing out amongst the rest in the rap game.



Now, he returns to unleash his debut project titled True To Me, representing himself in his truest form: from his name to the way he approaches life staying authentic to himself. Recording half the project in Connecticut and

half in Charlotte, the 12-track body of work speaks volumes to Dustystaytrue’s journey as an artist, letting the world know he’s never going to switch up no matter where he goes.



Speaking on the project, Dustystaytrue states, “The energy was great during my whole recording process. Every time I went to the studio, there were multiple producers in there ready to work. It’s all emotion and life

experiences. I probably finished at least half the project in Charlotte while I was there for the week. While recording this project, I spoke straight from my life experiences and wanted to give my fans and listeners a chance to dive

deeper into my life and mind.”



The project is spearheaded by lead singles, “True To Me,” “Never Change,” “Solar System,” and “Bottom,” all paired with cinematic visuals that bring Dustystaytrue’s true colors to light. He adds, “It’s a way of life for me (staying true to myself), but also a play on my name DustyStayTrue.”

TRACKLIST:

1- Bottom

2- Understand Me

3- True to Me

4- Solar System

5- Play My Part

6- Same Thing

7- Sauce Me Down

8- Never Change

9- Real Me

10- Critical

11- Demons

12- Diamonds



ABOUT DUSTRYSTAYTRUE:

Dustystaytrue is everything his name embodies: someone who will remain authentic to who he is no matter what life brings him. Hailing from New Haven, Connecticut, the 22-year-old grew up witnessing two different worlds: one full of affluence and opportunity, and another full of crime and generational curses. Falling victim to the latter, the rising star carried the weight of the world on his shoulders since he could remember… but thankfully music would be his saving grace.



In 2020, Dustystaytrue went viral with his breakout single “Never Change,” who’s music video currently hails over 10 million views and counting. His vulnerable lyrics tell his story in a way that the streets can’t help but gravitate towards, allowing them to feel a part of his journey as he organically builds his fanbase from the ground up.

His talents were quickly recognized by Arnold Taylor (DaBaby’s manager), who went on to sign him to South Coast Music Group. Now, DustyStayTrue unleashes his debut project titled True To Me, equipped with 12 fire tracks that declare his place in the rap game.



Additionally, he’ll be opening for Toosii on his Thank You For Believing Tour kicking off in a few weeks.