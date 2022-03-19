South Florida Artist BABYG’s Time Is Now

BABYG’s consistency as a musical craftsman is second to none. In 2022 he plans to release a Side B to his highly successful “Fragile (Side A)” project from the previous year. Play BABYG’s music on Spotify below and keep an eye out for new music from the South Florida artist.

Timing is everything in the music industry. Some artists wait their moment out and never reach the heights their potential could have afforded. Others capture their “15 minutes of fame” and turn it into a lifetime of reward. For South Florida artist BABYG, the time for success is now. BABYG is a dynamic young creator from southern Florida. His magnetic sound on songs like “Obvious” and “American Psycho” have gained him recognition as a pioneer in the current underground music scene.

BABYG on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fukbabyg/?hl=en