SpaceNTime Is One of the West Coast’s Most Prominent Hip Hop Producers

Hip hop is not just a genre of music; instead, it’s a culture that has influenced Americans for several decades. It is an amalgamation of several elements that never fail to enthrall listeners. Los Angeles has always been the hub of hip hop, embracing artists who are reviving the genre with their passion and energy. SpaceNTime is one such music artist who has been storming the Los Angeles hip hop circuit as a composer and producer. His real name is Varun Sharma, but he prefers to be known as SpaceNTime in the music world.

SpaceNTime stepped into the music industry to present listeners with original and fresh music that is both familiar yet cutting-edge. He believes in being authentic towards his craft, which is evident in the numerous hit tracks he has produced thus far. From composing lyrics to beats, SpaceNTime loves to create his music from scratch. He doesn’t mind spending hours in the studio creating one track if it represents his true talent as a hip-hop producer.

During his career in the music industry, SpaceNTime has worked with several A-list artists, but his collaboration with Pacman Da Gunman of All Money in Records fame is his most cherished. SpaceNTime has been Pacman Da Gunman’s in-house producer since 2015 and is still producing awesome chart-topping tracks for him. Other artists SpaceNTime has collaborated with include Dom Kennedy, Wale, IceWear Vezzo, Mozzy, The Game, O.T. Genasis, and Yhung T.O.

To date, SpaceNTime has produced some mesmerizing tracks for Pacman Da Gunman. The list includes “Never Go’n Change,” “How You Feel,” “Racing to the Grave,” “Do it for the Hood,” and “Gotti,” to name a few. The duo’s two recent releases, titled “One Piece” and “Did That,” have been well-received by the audience and gained an overwhelming response all over social media.

So far, SpaceNTime’s biggest achievement has been to see two of his projects ranking at #14 and #4 on Itunes’ Top 40 Hip Hop Chart. SpaceNTime has also hit the Billboard charts with the track “Money Power Gold 2” by Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O., which was listed at number 25. The artist has garnered a lot of positive attention for Pacman Da Gunman’s recent album Esta Loca Vida Mia. It comprises 16 electrifying tracks, out of which SpaceNTime produced 9 tracks. The album escalated his popularity on digital music platforms almost overnight. Esta Loca Vida Mia has also climbed up several musical charts in America.

SpaceNTime is highly influenced by science fiction and horror genres to create unique music. He always focuses on perky nighttime sounds that resonate instantly with the listeners. His compositions also have pleasant lyrics and groovy tracks that combine to create a refreshing musical aura. This is the reason SpaceNTime is the most popular rising music sensation on the West Coast. His music has already been used as a background score for BET JAMS TV Network and MTV shows. His achievement has been featured on a couple of renowned music sites like All Hip Hop and Complex.

SpaceNTime is putting his heart and soul into creating unique symphonies that blend soothing verses with fresh vibes. He aspires to produce more unique music, taking contemporary hip hop to another level.