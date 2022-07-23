Dancehall Queen Spice Turns Up All Summer With “Clap Clap”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dancehall queen Spice just dropped the new video for her summer anthem “Clap Clap.” Take a look!

Spice is turning up all summer long. Dubbed the Queen of Dancehall and a legend in her own right, the Jamaican recording artist returns today with her newest single and visual for “Clap Clap.” Per the title, this release serves as an official call to action: to act up, get your dance on, and spread the good vibrations.

Written by the Grammy-nominated artist herself, “Clap Clap” is paired with a cinematic visual, enlisting dancers dressed as flight attendants to turn up in front of the private jet. Directed by Honest Mykel, the three and a half minute music video sees Spice bringing the record to life with her standout green hair and baby pink fit. Of course, expect some ass throwing and twerking to accentuate the showstopping choreography.

“Clap Clap” arrives on the heels of Spice’s recent performance, shutting down Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The song also holds fans over until the release of Spice’s highly-anticipated new album titled Emancipated, arriving sometime in August via a newly formed independent partnership with Stealth Music Group/UnitedMasters.

Spice states, “I’m super elated for this new chapter in my life with Stealth / United Masters. I’m celebrating my first release being free after 10 years. My fans have been asking for new music and I’m so excited for them to enjoy ‘Clap Clap’. The song is full of life and energy and that’s what my fans need right now after being quarantined for so long.”

Also, Spice recently received a shoutout from the one and only Cardi B during an interview with Lip Service.