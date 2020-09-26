Spillage Village Gives Poignant Take On Society in 2020

Dreamville Musical Collective Spillage Village Returns With Spilligion Album
Making convincing arguments about society, religion, police brutality and all of the things that 2020 has thrown at us, Spillage Village returns with a new project titled Spilligion a portmanteau or comination of the words Spillage and Religion. Released under the Dreamville/ Interscope Records imprint, this earthy collective give you everything you need going into a crazy weekend after the Breonna Taylor Verdict and more riots and uprising.
Amidst COVID-19, the collective was dealing with a array of news headlines that impacted the recording of this project. According to Rolling Stone’s interview with Spillage Village, “One of us would read something or find out some new development and let everybody know, and we’d all be like, ‘What is going on right now? What is about to happen?’,” says Mereba. “I was able to accept that I wasn’t in control, because none of us were in control.”
Combining the forces Spillage Village comprised of JID, Earthgang, singer Mereba, producers Hollywood JB and Benji, rapper Jurdan Bryant and R&B singer 6lack, delivered a project that fully encompasses the trauma, trials and tribulations of 2020 . Combining the forces of Ari Lennox, Chance the Rapper and Big Rube on this project and we have a project that will resonate with fans for years to come. Well done Spillage Village, we are listening!