SPITDIAMONDS Is An Artist To Watch: Talks New Music, Creative Efforts, Influence & Inspiration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SPITDIAMONDS says “My inspiration has always been the OG guys in the rap scene, Kanye West all the way to Eminem and Jay-Z and everyone in between.

Budding Rapper/Singer-Songwriter SPITDIAMONDS wants to inspire his listeners positively. He wants to connect with other people and understand their difficulties and challenges in their lives. The beauty, harmony, and rhythm of music have a significant impact on the mental health of an individual. SPITDIAMONDS also wants to make a positive impact on the mental health of the listeners. The listeners must not be bogged down by negative thoughts due to the enigma and mystery that life presents to us.

SPITDIAMONDS hopes that this song will serve as a powerful healing tool in the lives of the listeners. With this song, the musician hopes that the listeners will be able to understand that the beauty of life is in the mystery and enigma that it presents.

The lyrics of SPITDIAMONDS’s music show that life is just like music. It is mysterious, passionate, and enigmatic. The rising talents’ songs highlight the mysterious aspects of life. Every individual’s life has a mystery of its own. And each individual is passionate about something in their life. He says “My inspiration has always been the OG guys in the rap scene, Kanye West all the way to Eminem and Jay-Z and everyone in between.

It’s undeniable that SPITDIAMONDS is making a splash in the music world. You won’t want to miss what he has in store this season.

Discover SPITDIAMONDS on Instagram | Spotify