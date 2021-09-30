Premiere: Star2 Drops “I Wanna Get F’d Up” featuring Luh Kel

Emerging San Diego based Asian-American hip hop artist Star2 is best known for his ability to heed generational cues, crafting music that’s bold, highly relatable, and masterfully fuses together a diverse mix of musical elements for a fluid sonic experience.

After releasing a string of singles and most recently, his latest EP entitled Love Story, the artist is back with his all-new track and visuals for “I Wanna Get F’d Up,” which features acclaimed hip-hop artist Luh Kel.

Premiered exclusively on AllHipHop, “I Wanna Get F’d Up” narrates a story that plenty of us know well: unrequited love, heartbreak, and painful breakup scenarios. The artist confides,

“I wanted to write a song with the backstory of the best relationship of your life that blows up out of nowhere leaving you wondering what happened- leaving you in pain and wanting to self-medicate. It was a dream come true to do a song with Luh Kel, my dude. Our song is the diary of a toxic relationship with a toxic shawty you loved heart and soul who cheated.”

Featuring raw lyricism, svelte-smooth vocals and even a French horn, the song rolls along smoothly for an immersive listening experience. In the accompanying visuals for “I Wanna Get F’d Up,” Star2 and Luh Kel both play alongside each other in a galactic, post- apocalyptic themed storyline that ties in with the feelings associated with the end of a relationship. The video features brilliant CGI, vivid imagery, and a full-bodied narrative.

Star2 further confides, “Making this video with Luh Kel was dope as hell. We used CGI (computer generated imagery) with a green screen to make Luh Kel’s car fly and to make me fall hundreds of feet backwards off a cliff into the ocean – swimming underwater.”

Originally from Thailand, Star2 was born into a refugee camp where he and his family escaped soldiers who took over their town and burned down their village. Star2 relocated to San Diego, California when he was a young boy after his grandmother was chosen in the lottery to migrate to the US. As an artist who’s found his true calling after overcoming opposition and hardship, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the rising artist.

