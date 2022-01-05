Starsky Feat. Master Jugg “Out My Feelings”

“The Magical Vibe From (OMF) Out My Feelings Came To Me (MASTER JUGG ) on A Diverse Vibe. I Told Myself It Was Time To Switch It Up Starsky Walked In And Was Like That’s it There! That’s how I knew we had one from the melodies that blame Swagg / Ys Trakkz Put In The Instrumental It Was Crazy. I Went In And Recorded The Song In 5 Min With Thank Aaron, my personal engineer”. Starsky Stated That It Has This Vibe That Makes You Motivated & We Voluntarily Agreed.

