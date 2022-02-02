﻿Statiic Gz The Newest Sound Out Of NYC

Static Gz is young and confident, and he’s ready to take over the NYC Drill scene. Static Gz “Eye Wanna” freestyle gives off his unique aggressive tone and shows off his dominant wordplay.

This musical mastermind has a great ear for music and talent and Static Gz is up next! Coming off the momentum of his first single “Throw Away” featuring DMVs recording artist Mawty Maw, which gave a chill melodic Hip Hop / R&B vibe, Schemes wanted to do things differently with a freestyle from Static Gz introducing him to the music industry. DJ Schemes is on the No. 1 radio station in DC.

93.9 WKYS and he frequently mixes on Sway In The Morning on Shade 45. Static Gz is the newest sound, straight out of Queens NY. Showing off his lyrical wittiness on the “Eye Wanna” freestyle, Static Gz is young and confident, and he’s ready to take over the NYC Drill scene. Static Gz “Eye Wanna” freestyle gives off his unique aggressive tone and shows off his dominant wordplay.

Freestyling is a very tough aspect of rapping, and is one of the best ways to show off the skill of the MC, and Static GZ captivative freestyle stepped up to the plate! DJ Schemes will be releasing digital audio NFTs in March 2022, featuring some of the best talents on the East Coast.

“Eye Wanna” freestyle is available all on streaming platforms.

Social:

@djschemes

@statiic_gz