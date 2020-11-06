Stinje Is “Rolling Loud” In New Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Stinje returns with his most lit visual to date: “Rolling Loud.”
The Belarus-bred, Bay Area-based producer and rapper is best known for his Wild Life antics, creating fun, relatable records for his growing fanbase.
This year, he unleashed his newest album titled Life Is Wild, which speaks directly to the crazy year of 2020.
Now, Stinje returns to pair visuals to the second single off the new project, “Rolling Loud.”
Directed by Tyler Casey, the 4-minute visual sees Stinje bringing the ultimate weed song to life: performing it in the middle of a weed farm.
There’s a certain type of excitement you get from opening a loud bag of exotic flower, and Stinje captures it perfectly.
He states, “This song is inspired by the fact that we have the most smokiest shows wherever we go!”
Stinje mobs heavily with Berner, the owner of Cookies, which means he’s surrounded by gas at all times.
“Rolling Loud” is meant to get you hyped and ready to turn up, with the video showcasing his real life inside the official Cookies grow spot.
At the end of the day, life is about those unforgettable moments smoking and hanging with your people.