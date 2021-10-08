Stove God Cooks Drops Video for “That’s The Game” While on Tour with Conway The Machine

Stove God got co-signs from mainstream media outlets like Billboard, Complex, DJ Booth, and many more, it’s no secret that he has the recipe to be hip-hop’s next breakthrough act.

Hailing from Syracuse, rapper Stove God Cooks uses his lyrical genius and distinct delivery patterns to separate himself from the surplus of talent in the game. He’s an artist who naturally stands out – the confidence and attitude he brings on the mic is intimidating and unrivaled by his peers. He put together a masterful performance on his debut project, “Reasonable Drought,” which has earned him a fiercely loyal fan base.

With co-signs from mainstream media outlets like Billboard, Complex, DJ Booth, and many more, it’s no secret that he has the recipe to be hip-hop’s next breakthrough act. After his successful collaboration with French Montana on his first single of this year, “Dope,” the Babygrande artist has returned with his latest track / video, “That’s The Game.”

Directed by GT Films, the video for “That’s The Game” provides viewers with a full cinematic experience. Cooks’ calm, composed demeanor creates an aura to draw the viewer in, but it’s his talent that leaves an impression.

Quick cuts and imaginative shots bring the track to life, while Cooks moves through a mansion littered with money and illicit substances. The video feels like a culmination of Cooks’ come up – having gone through trials and tribulations to get where he is, Cooks knows that his time is now.

The Samba Beatz-produced track shows Cooks’ depth as an artist. He won’t be confined to one style; rather, he’s experimenting sonically and embarks on a new journey with “That’s The Game.” A soulful, yet upbeat piano progression sets the tone of the track, and as Cooks steps in, he immediately finds his pocket, hitting infectious melodies while addressing the downsides to fame.

Lyrically, Cooks is at the forefront of hip-hop – his clever wordplay and delivery have helped him establish a close relationship with a few of hip-hop’s most lyrical talents, like Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. However, with each of his new releases, he vies for mainstream recognition and shows he can go toe-to-toe with anyone in today’s game. It was these qualities that inspired Chuck Wilson, Babygrande Global CEO and Chairman, to pursue a deal with Cooks.

“I got a call from my friend Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian who told me that I had to hear this new artist named Stove God Cooks,” Wilson recounts. “After listening to his ‘Reasonable Drought’ album produced entirely by Roc Marciano, I knew instantly that I was listening to an elite, once-in-a-generation lyricist that could also write and sing hooks as catchy and as soulful as any artist I had ever heard before. Soon thereafter, I offered Cooks the largest record deal in the 20 year history of the company and we closed the deal. I can’t wait for the world to hear all of the great music that he’s recorded for his next album.”

Cooks has steadily grown a nationwide audience, which is how he’s earned the right to tour with Conway The Machine on his “Love Will Get You Killed” tour. Cooks isdirect support for Conway throughout the entire tour, creating excitement for the track and attracting plenty of new fans along the way.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE: https://babygrande.fanlink.to/ThatsTheGame

For more information on Stove God Cooks, please visit: https://linktr.ee/stovegodcooks

For more information on the “Love Will Get You Killed” Tour, please visit: https://www.complex.com/music/conway-the-machine-love-will-get-you-killed-tour

ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS:

Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians, filmmakers, photographers, painters and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of A&R at Priority Records/EMI, Babygrande has emerged as one of the premier independent labels operating today. Babygrandehas a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that includes Hip-Hop, EDM, indie rock and everything in between. Babygrande has helped launch the careers of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and working with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.

For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygrande