Sty-Low Delivers New “KAPTAV8’N” Visual

Sty-Low’s emergence as a rising talent in the Canadian music scene is marked by his versatility as a rapper, singer, and producer. Hailing from Toronto, Sty-Low developed a signature sound he calls “Whisper Roar,” characterized by a low-toned yet energetic delivery. With a unique blend of hip-hop and R&B influences, Sty-Low has set himself apart and positioned himself as a refreshing force within the industry.

Sty-Low’s commitment to authenticity is evident in his music and is perfectly displayed with his latest release, “Kaptav8’n.” The self-produced record has since amassed over 100k views on YouTube. The official video, directed by @BrownGuyMadeIT and @afilmbytk adds an additional layer to the already “captivating” track.Beyond mere entertainment, Sty-Low’s music serves as a vehicle for self-discovery. His art has the power to evoke emotions, foster connections, and inspire change. With a passion for his craft and a commitment to pushing his creative boundaries, Sty-Low is not just making music for the moment but aiming to leave a lasting impact.



So get familiar if you aren’t already and check out “Kaptav8’n” on your preferred DSP and follow Sty-Low on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mister_d.o.p.e.