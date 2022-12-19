Styles P And Jadakiss Rip Irving Plaza In “Back To Back” Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Styles P and Jadakiss rock the house in New York City going back to back.

Styles P and Jadakiss are a unique proposition. They are not a group, but after a quick review of their work together, they might as well be.

Over the weekend, the brothers in D-Block took to the stage at the revered Irving Plaza to bring their “in-and-out” rap style to their most ardent supporters. It was a sight to behold on December 16. Jadakiss and Styles P impressed, performing a melody their back-to-back bars as well as their solo offerings. “Banned From TV,” “I’m A Ruff Ryder” and “I Get High” drove the crowd into a frenzy. DJ Technician and Scram Jones were the spin masters that manned the ones and twos.

Girll Codee, Brady Watt, The Hoodies, Neek Bucks, Flawless, Nym Lo, Haile Supreme, and Shanell Sharpe supported the efforts and also gave and audio statement on the state of New York’s rap culture. Things are not as bad as it has been advertised.