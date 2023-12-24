Suburban Snoop- “Revenge”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hailing from the DMV, Suburban Snoop is a deal closer, espresso junkie, lyricist and vocalist who is known for blending an eclectic range of styles. Harmonized with progressive rap lyrics, his inspiration comes from the likes of gorillas and West Coast rappers.

Dynamically fusing groundbreaking production and music authorship with inspired lyrics & and pure hustle, he strives to deliver a caffeine-fueled, Maryjane-consumed diverse palette; bent on bringing modern music both to the frontier and back to its roots. He now returns with his latest single, “Revenge.”

Take a listen to “Revenge” HERE.

Stay connected with Suburban Snoop: https://linktr.ee/SuburbanSnoop