Successful DJ Deleon aka Reuben Deleon Trained Himself In Music & Djing, Read More

RBN also has a Spotify channel called ‘DJ Deleon,’ where you can listen to his versions of songs like Counting Stars, Lean On, All About That Bass, and others. He intends to release an album in the near future and hopes to share more music in the following months. The artist has worked really hard to ensure that his work is recognized.

When asked what inspired him to pursue a career as a singer-musician, RBN says, “Since I was a child, music has played an important role in my life. Backstreet Boys, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, Nirvana, and other boy bands influenced me as a kid. Michael Jackson’s work is also one of my favorites. Looking at these artists, I’ve always wished to be like them in some manner. That’s when I realized, I had a passion for music and began to teach myself to sing and play various instruments.”

Without taking help from any big music producers or anyone around, Reuben Deleon taught himself how to excel in singing, playing instruments, and DJing. Many young dreamers look up to him and wish to be multi-talented. RBN has a sizable fan base on social media, particularly Instagram. He has a following of over 618k folks who love his work, journey, and optimistic attitude. DJ Deleon’s Instagram feed is full of motivational posts encouraging people to pursue their hearts and goals and change their lives forever. The artist also hopes to impact people’s lives through his music.

