Swag God MHz – Doo da dooh (Official Music Video)

(AllHipHop Music)
Budah the Ruegar known to the world as Swag God is the Bronx born drill rapper from Edenwald projects. With many influences including Method Man, Notorious BIG, Max B and his favorite artist, Tupac Shakur. Budah comes out of the gate with his own sound, high energy and unique flow to every track he raps on as we can see on his new debut single “Doo Da Dooh”. “Doo Da Dooh” is an up-tempo sing-along Tik-Tok Banger with an accompanying music video for the song, directed by Shannon Holmes. The industry has to pay close attention to Budah in 2021 with this new project!