$windlaaa Drops His 2nd Mixtape ” Late Night Thoughts”

Busting out of Florida and New York with tight rhymes, $windlaaa is turning heads with his hard-hitting rap tunes. On October 5th $windlaaa drops his latest project Late Night Thoughts. Spanning 21 tracks, the new project recounts the rough circumstances of his upbringing and emotional setbacks. In a recent “On the Radar” interview, $windlaaa discussed the project, expressing his growth as an artist, betrayal in the industry and dating relationships, like his freestyle Lights Off.
This latest mixtape is home to standout singles Backend, Skrrt’n thru Traffic and Price On My Head. $windlaaa rolls out the red carpet for a tasteful selection of feature appearances from Trapland Pat, FL Dusa, Lit Yoshi & tracks from top NY producer, Jbanga Beats. Ready to bring his melodic raps to a larger audience, $windlaaa has what it takes to be the next big star!
Late Night Thoughts (Tracklist)
- Bound 2 –
- Rock Then Roll
- Feel Like Trippin
- Backend Ft Trapland Pat
- Sum Bout Dat Money
- Stand Alone
- No Company
- Baby
- Money ft Lit Yoshi
- Goat Talk
- What You need
- Meditate
- G2G
- Like Billy
- Feelings Too
- Like Harden
- Foot In the Pot
- Skrrt’n Thru Traffic FT FL Dusa –
- Price On My Head
- Pesos (Famous Animal TV)
- Lights Off (On The Radar)