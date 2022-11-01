$windlaaa Drops His 2nd Mixtape ” Late Night Thoughts”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the new mixtape “Late Night Thoughts” by buzzing rapper $windlaaa!

Busting out of Florida and New York with tight rhymes, $windlaaa is turning heads with his hard-hitting rap tunes. On October 5th $windlaaa drops his latest project Late Night Thoughts. Spanning 21 tracks, the new project recounts the rough circumstances of his upbringing and emotional setbacks. In a recent “On the Radar” interview, $windlaaa discussed the project, expressing his growth as an artist, betrayal in the industry and dating relationships, like his freestyle Lights Off.

This latest mixtape is home to standout singles Backend, Skrrt’n thru Traffic and Price On My Head. $windlaaa rolls out the red carpet for a tasteful selection of feature appearances from Trapland Pat, FL Dusa, Lit Yoshi & tracks from top NY producer, Jbanga Beats. Ready to bring his melodic raps to a larger audience, $windlaaa has what it takes to be the next big star!

Late Night Thoughts (Tracklist)