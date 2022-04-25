 $windlaaa & Lit Yoshi Are In It For The “Money” In Latest Visual￼

Broward County artist $windlaaa returns to set the groove in his new single, “Money“, featuring Baton Rouge native Lit Yoshi.



Lit Yoshi loved the hook and jumped on the song immediately. Unfortunately, he was arrested the very next day and was unavailable to shoot the video. Nevertheless,

$windlaaa acknowledges Yoshi in the video with a set in orange jumpsuits and dancers repping Free Lit Yoshi T- Shirts.



“Money” is subtly melodic with a catchy dance hook. The ShotByJolo-directed video sees $windlaaa boogieing with dancers in the background. “Money” is the latest glimpse from $windlaaa’s upcoming project, “Late Night Thoughts” which features Trapland Pat and FL Dusa and more in addition to Lit Yoshi.



In a recent phone call with Lit Yoshi, the rapper stated. “Thank you for the support. I am innocent, Tune into “Money,” and I’ll be coming home soon.”