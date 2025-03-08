Sy Ari Da Kid Takes You On A Trip Through His Atlanta Hood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sy Ari Da Kid delivers the first visual from “The Last Shadow In The Shade,” bringing raw authenticity to “A Block Away From The Corner Store.”

Renowned rapper, singer, songwriter, and podcast host Sy Ari Da Kid unveils the first visual, “A Block Away From The Corner Store,” from his latest rap album, The Last Shadow In The Shade.

“We filmed this on the northside of Atlanta, right in the neighborhood! It captures that classic vibe of hanging out on your front porch or outside your building, just steps away from the local corner store. Walking through the streets with no worries, a cup of noodles in hand—this is as real and raw as it gets. For those who know, they’ll definitely relate,” Sy Ari explains.

The Last Shadow In The Shade is a must-hear album of 2025. The project is the final chapter in a trilogy dedicated to those who’ve felt overlooked in the industry. “[This was] created for those who’ve often felt overshadowed in this industry,” says Sy Ari. “I want listeners to feel my passion and experiences—navigating a competitive landscape where the spotlight isn’t always on us, yet we persevere, forge our own paths and overcome the challenges ahead.”

Built on soulful samples and handpicked collaborations, the album is a reflection of shared struggles and triumphs. Guest features include Benny The Butcher, CyHi Da Prynce, Freeway, Nick Grant, Gillie, Vega7 The Ronin, and Nu Jerzey Twork—each adding their unique perspective to the storytelling.

Check out the album.