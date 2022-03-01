Syracuse New York’s King Lo Is A Household Name In The Music Industry

The “Whatchu Wanna Do” Artist has come miles from his humble beginnings. Starting from the bottom and clawing his way to the top with each passing year. Though he’s only been on the scene for a relatively short time period, His accomplishments really speak for themselves. King Lo burst on the scene in early 2017 releasing a few remixes on YouTube and getting a feel for modern-day tools that we’ve come to all rely on for music and entertainment. Lo’s unique style and voice combination catch and conquer the heart of any new listener who sets ears on his music. Blending a 90’s style rap flow with modern-day beats and a twist of dancehall he’s managed to carve out his “Own Lane” of melodic hip hop that many fans have come to enjoy.

King Lo released his debut EP titled “You’re Invited” on May 20th of 2020 and has been riding a wave of momentum ever since. The EP boasts 4 tracks, “Whatchu Wanna Do” a fan favorite, “With Me”, “Wanna Luv You” and “Own Lane” all of which have a signature style and heavy melodic vibe that’s a hit at any party it’s played at. “You’re Invited” has had huge success being shouted out by L.O.X Legend Styles P on Instagram and giving Lo a nice head start on his hip hop journey. The project also has amassed over 250 Thousand streams on Spotify and is growing each day thanks to its unique sound and originality. As far as music from Upstate New York goes it Looks like King Lo is following right behind the footsteps of artists like Scorey and Toosii and will be a household name in the music industry in no time.

Follow : https://www.instagram.com/official_kinglo/