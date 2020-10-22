T.I. Channels Notorious B.I.G. For New Hype Williams Directed Video “Hypno”

(AllHipHop Music)
Tip “T.I.” Harris teamed up with legendary director Hype Williams for his new video “Hypno,” which is the Atlanta rapper’s take on The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic “Hypnotize.”
The black-and-white music video for “Hypno” features Rahky, while the track was produced by Three 6 Mafia boss, Juicy J.
The slapper is taken from T.I.’s 11th solo studio album The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) via Grand Hustle.
Earlier this week, T.I. announced he’s partnering again with AllHipHop.com for the The L.I.B.R.A HBCU $12K Scholarship giveaway. Full-time HBCU students can upload a video of themselves picking their favorite track of The L.I.B.R.A and why that’s their top choice.
The winner of the contest will be announced Monday (10/26). Note: Only full-time students currently enrolled in U.S. based HBCU’s for the academic year of 2020-2021 are eligible.