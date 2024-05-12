T.I. Honors Fallen Soldiers With “LLOGCLAY” Single Featuring NBA YoungBoy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RIP Clay Evans. Tip and NBA YoungBoy team up to pay homage to his late manager and others that have passed away.

T.I. has released “LLOGCLAY,” a new single featuring NBA YoungBoy, from his upcoming final album, Kill The King. The song is a tribute to his late brother, manager, mentor and friend Clay Evans, who died last year and had a significant influence on T.I.’s decades-long career.

In memory of Clay, a mural was installed at T.I.’s Trap City Cafe in Bankhead, Atlanta last month. T.I. recently expressed on social media, “What we built as a crew, will never be erased.”

It’s been an eventful week for the multifaceted artist as he balances roles as a rapper, comedian and entrepreneur. His week began with a performance at Netflix’s “Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Fest,” and on Wednesday (May 8), he received an ASCAP Pop Award for his contribution to Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” which samples T.I.’s “24s.” He wrapped up the week with a performance at the LA County Fair and will soon head to Kazakhstan for an arena show next week.

Expect more music, movies and entertainment from T.I., the King of the South, throughout the year. As Tip puts it, “U DIGGG.”

For more, head here.