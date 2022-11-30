T-Royal- “Mine” Video

R&B singer T-Royal is back with a new sexy single and visual.
Sexy, with a laid-back tempo, lyrically “Mine” touches on a man telling a woman how he wants to make love to her all while he claims what’s rightfully his!
“Mine” truly chronicles passionate lovemaking, and the track will surely speak to the lover in you.
T-Royal soulfully boasts his confidence in knowing his lady belongs to him all while explaining how he plans to put it down.
“The inspiration behind “Mine” came from a female friend that was involved in a relationship that went wrong. With me knowing her qualities, and with me keeping our relationship strictly friends, it gave me more motivation to own what was mistreated,” said T-Royal.
The Atlanta star, has established himself as a truly talented R&B singer as his vocal ability, range, authenticity, unique sound and technique are on constant display. While winning fans over with classic R&B covers, T-Royal also earned the respect and praise of R&B veterans and legends such as Tevin Campbell, LaTocha Scott, Tamar Braxton, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and he’s shared the stage with Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Keith Sweat and more.
He’s also caught the attention of R&B artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.
The “Your Bed” singer has also amassed millions of views showcasing his vocal talent on Instagram and TikTok through covering classics. With this momentum, T-Royal is certainly the next big R&B superstar.
Check out the video for “Mine” below, and follow T-Royal on Instagram @1troyal.
Also check out this pure R&B moment between T-Royal and Tevin Campbell.