Tahgi And 55 Bagz Drop Standout Single “Rackz”

Cleveland Ohio rapper Tahgi and 55 Bagz drop some dope new music with their single “Rackz.”

Hailing from Cleveland, OH, rising HipHop artist Tahgi teams up with Ohio native 55 Baggz for his latest single, “Rackz.”

Following his latest single, “Msbhv,” Tahgi presents “Rackz” featuring 55 Baggz.

Assisted with visuals, Rackz dives into Tahgi’s musical journey and expresses his growth as an artist but, most importantly, an individual.

With his work hard, play harder mentality, Tahgi speaks on the hard times he faced growing up in East Cleveland and embraces the process of staying true to himself and his music.

Taghi combines meaningful lyrics with a melodic flow and incorporates fun adlibs on amplified bass. The single allows listeners to stay in tune with the message and capture and keep their attention.

Although he is known around East Cleveland, Tahgi took a trip to Miami to shoot the visuals for “Rackz,” giving viewers the perfect view of his time in the city.

“Rackz” is the work hard, play hard summer anthem and is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The official video for “Rackz” is available for streaming on YouTube.