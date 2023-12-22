Tahjaee Drops Scandalous New Single “Big Sexy” featuring Louisiana’s Finest, Fredo Bang

Tahjaee(@ThaRealTahjaee), a rising star on the Dallas scene, recently released his highly anticipated single “Big Sexy,” featuring none other than Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s own Fredo Bang. Surrounded by women Tahjaee and Fredo trade verses over seductive beats and clever lyricism, that make this song poised to become clear Summer anthem, even though we are still in the Winter.

Tahjaee’s charisma and distinctive style have garnered attention across Texas, making “Big Sexy” one of the most awaited releases of the year when it comes to the visual release.. The collaboration with Fredo Bang, known for his dynamic flow and grityy and storytelling, promises a fusion of talent that will leave fans entertained.

“I said it in a interview before, but my music is an extension of me. Music should reflect you and your different times and places to see who you are. My music is me. Sometimes I’m happy, sometimes I’m sad, sometimes I’m turnt,” Tahjaee said.

The accompanying music video for “Big Sexy” is a visual flaunt that adds a layer of sultriness to the already lit track. Directed by the acclaimed Prophecy, the video captures the essence of the song, blending artistry with sensuality. Set against a backdrop of shaking women and palm trees, Tahjaee and Fredo Bang are joined by an ensemble of stunning and curvy women, bringing the lyrics to life.

“Its always gonna open up some of the fake love when you do well. I went on the internet today and saw someone do a post on my music and how the big features are hitting differently. I’m someone who really put the groundwork in and touched a lot of people in the city, that’s really me. It hit different because they’ve seen me come up and everybody is just happy for me,” Tahjaee.

The “Big Sexy” music video is a celebration of self-confidence, body positivity, and unapologetic sensuality. The choreography, coupled with Tahjaee and Fredo Bang’s magnetic presence, creates an electric atmosphere that is both visually stunning and emotionally charged.

“Tahjaee is not just a rapper; he’s a storyteller, and ‘Big Sexy’ is his latest chapter,” says Manman from the Dirty Game Records management team. “Tahjaee’s teaming up with Fredo Bang has elevated the track to new heights, and the music video is a testament to the bold and unapologetic energy that Tahjaee brings to the industry.”

“Big Sexy” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect a sonic journey that pushes boundaries and challenges the status quo of contemporary hip-hop. The music video, an opulent display of visual artistry, is now available on YouTube.