T$AN – “WASTED”

Philly rapper T$AN is looking to launch himself into the mainstream in 2022 after having proved himself with a prolific run through the underground scene over the past year or two since his Farewell EPintroduced us to the charismatic young artist. “Wasted” was brought to life by CASEUNO Films whose direction matches the energy of the song perfectly, showing T$AN as the life of the party, creating scenes that show the events leading up to T$AN personifying the track’s title. The duo of CactusGotti and TCHNBeats handled the fast-paced, futuristic production.