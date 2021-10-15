Tatu Panda Releases His Brand New Track “Retrograde”

A newcomer to music creation, Tatu Panda made a name for himself by giving the fans what they want.

The origin of house music can be traced back to many locations. Some say Miami is the birthplace of house tracks since it is home to many parties every year. Others would say differently. Whatever the real place is, we can get a glimpse of what it used to be like when we listen to Tatu Panda’s new song “Retrograde”. The song takes the listeners back in time to give them a taste of the originals.

A newcomer to music creation, Tatu Panda made a name for himself by giving the fans what they want. Everyone wants a new flair, a unique take on the music. Tatu Panda breaks the norm by giving us a peek at what the classical form was. Fans were not sure what to make of it at first, but now slowly they have learned to appreciate the majesty of “Retrograde”.

The track “Retrograde” pays homage to the original style of the music. But it isn’t a note for note recreation of what already existed, it respects the tracks of old while putting the personal touch of Tatu in them. This resulted in a track that is fun, enjoyable, and relaxing to listen to while preserving the essence of house music.

Check out Tatu Panda on Spotify by clicking on the link here:

Follow Tatu on Instagram to check out his tattoos and stay updated for future works at:

https://www.instagram.com/tatu_panda/