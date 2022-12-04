Teen Memphis Rapper YNC Crashout is Back with His New Single “Throw It.”

This is an uptempo club record that gets the girls to the dance floor. The song was produced by Billboard charting producer Ben Mari. The record was recorded by @klutchfrenchie and mixed by @biggdee_901.
The video was shot in Los Angeles, CA by @llenzel. The crazy part about this video was that it was shot at 9 am. The dancers @youneedcali2 & @nie_doesitall_ came thru clutch and saved the day! Fans say that YNC Crashout sounds like a mix of Moneybagg Yo and Pooh Shiesty. Somebody needs to sign this Kid immediately!
https://music.apple.com/us/album/throw-it/1647030347?i=1647030348
Http://instagram.com/youngtrapmuzic
Booking: 770-369-7303