Teenonami Looks To Take Over In 2022

Tahj Edwards, aka Teenonami, is a rising star within the music industry. Growing up in New Jersey, Teenonami always felt called to music. He was born with the passion to create and got his musical introduction by learning the piano. Teenonami swiftly discovered he had a natural gift and was playing famous records without reading the sheets. Teenonami no longer felt like an outcast and music became his safe haven. Teenonami loves that music gives him a vehicle to emotionally express himself.

Through his work with pen and paper, Teenonami has been able to discover himself, and his sound. Currently, Teenonami is an independent artist. He focuses on creating uplifting music that is backed by a ton of energy. When listening to his music, Teenonami wants his fans “to tap into their better energy. My music is created with pure feeling and high energy so it’s going to make others feel that way when they listen.” The way Teenonami is able to penetrate your heart and bring out your best self is unmatched. He has the unique ability to bring to life the words on the paper through his emotional delivery.

His music is bound to strike an emotional chord within all who listen. Teenonami is currently working on a plethora of new music he plans on releasing in 2022. The most commonly collaborates with producers Tony Gz, Buggs856, Tonylit, and Reddrumbeatz to release the highest quality of music. “Popular Outcast” is his next major project. The inspiration behind this album is giving his fans a backstage look into his life and what it took for him to get into the position he’s in today. This Project reflects on him being treated as an outcast but still being put in a position where people look up to him.

“Popular Outcast” will have a variety of styles and it will be Teenonami’s best body of work yet. You can stream all of Teenonami’s previous body of work on Spotify, and be sure to look out for all announcements regarding “Popular Outcast” on his Instagram.