The Hidden Gem of Arkansas, Rapper YB.

Allhiphop asked YB who is the one person you’d work with above all and he said, “Adele, hands down.”

Christian Rapper YB of Arkansas is a serious force in the music industry. Working with big names in the industry and having 2 iTunes Charting Projects shows you that YB is here to stay.

Growing up as one of 8 Children, YB understood the importance of having people around him, using what he learned from his childhood, he has successfully built a winning team around him including ground-breaking producer 100 Graham.

We asked YB who he would love to work with and he said, “Snaggin, a record with KB or Swoope would be crazy. As well as Andy. I’m a big fan of what those guys have contributed to our space.” We also asked YB who is the one person you’d work with above all and he said, “Adele, hands down.” Not the answer you might have expected but definitely shows us that YB is versatile.

Follow YB @yb.official to stay connected and see his next move.